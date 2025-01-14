Beyoncé postpones planned Jan. 14 announcement, donates to wildfire relief

Singing superstar Beyoncé is postponing a planned mystery announcement scheduled for Tuesday because of the devastating wildfires impacting the Los Angeles area.

The announcement had been teased during her Christmas Day halftime performance at the Ravens-Texans game. On social media the singer had shared a video of her from the performance on a white horse and at the end of the video, red text showed up on the screen that read "1.14.25."

Many fans speculated Beyoncé will be announcing a tour in support of her latest album, "Cowboy Carter."

In a post on social media, the singer said, "The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles. I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community."

Beyoncé announced her BeyGOOD foundation has set up an LA Fire Relief Fund and would be donating $2.5 million "to directly support families who lost their homes and community organizations at the forefront of relief."