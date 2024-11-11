Are banks open today on Veterans Day 2024?: Here's what's open and closed on Nov. 11

Veterans Day falls on Monday, Nov. 11 2024 as the nation pauses to honor our country's heroes.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday and many parts of the government, both federal and local will be closed. But what else is open and closed on this holiday?

Are banks open today on Veterans Day?

Banks will generally be closed on Veterans Day in observance of the federal holiday. The postal service, government offices and courthouses are also closed, and there will be no mail delivery.

What's open and closed on Veterans Day?

Banks, post offices and many government offices are closed on Veterans Day

Most banks will be closed on Veterans Day 2024 since it is a federal holiday.

Chase Bank, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citibank, TD Bank and many others are closed for Veterans Day.

While branches will be closed, ATMs will typically remain open and available on holidays, as will online and mobile banking options.

Is the stock market open on Veterans Day?

The stock market is open on Veterans Day. It is not a holiday observed by the NYSE. The bond markets will be closed, according to IBD.

Are schools in session for Veterans Day?

It depends on the school district. Many are closed for Veterans Day. New York City public schools will be closed for Veterans Day. The Los Angeles Unified School District is also closed for Veterans Day. Chicago Public Schools are in session for Veterans Day.

Is there mail delivery on Veterans Day?

There is no mail delivery on Veterans Day.

Post offices are closed on Veterans Day in honor of the federal holiday.

Are companies and stores open on Veterans Day?

Veterans Day closures for stores and companies depends on the individual business. Some will be open and some closed.

What's closed on Veterans Day in New York City?

In New York City, all government offices are closed on Veterans Day, including the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), city and state courts, Social Security offices and post offices.