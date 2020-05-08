Amber Alert Issued for Missing 9-Year-Old Boy in Upstate New York

A 9-year-old boy is believed to have been taken in the early hours of Friday in upstate New York, prompting an Amber Alert to be issued.

Gustavo Oliveria was taken from Tallow Wood Drive in Clifton Park, New York, around 1 a.m. Friday, according to New York State Police. He's about 4-foot-8, 100 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and shorts.

Police identified Nivaldo P. Oliveira, 41, as a possible suspect. He is described as having short, black hair and brown eyes. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and shorts.

Nivaldo Oliveira was last seen traveling on Tallow Wood Drive.

Police say the child was taken under circumstances that leads them to believe that he may be in imminent danger.

Anyone with information on this abduction is asked to call the New York State Police Clifton Park at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.