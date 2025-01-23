How to get a Real ID in New York: Proof, DMVs, cost and more

The deadline to obtain a Real ID is getting closer.

Starting May 7, 2025, New York residents will need a Real ID to board domestic flights. If their driver’s license is not Real ID-compliant, they will need another form of approved identification, such as a passport, to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility or military base. The Real ID driver’s license and enhanced license have a small star or flag on them to indicate they meet federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.

“REAL ID is a coordinated effort by the federal government to improve the reliability and accuracy of driver licenses and identification cards,” Bart R. Johnson TSA’s Federal Security Director for airports in Upstate New York said last year. “The improvements are intended to inhibit terrorists’ ability to evade detection by using fraudulent identification.”

What is a Real ID?

If your New York State license or ID does not have a star or a flag on it, then you do not have a REAL ID-compliant document.

A Real ID is a federally compliant DMV-issued driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID that will be required to board a domestic flight (within the U.S.) or enter certain federal buildings starting in May 2025, unless you have a valid passport.

Real ID in New York

New York residents have the option to upgrade to a Real ID or an enhanced ID if their license does not currently have the star or they can stick with an older standard driver’s license. However, a standard credential—without the star—will not be valid to board a domestic flight or to access secure federal facilities, including military bases and some federal offices.

To get the Real ID star, individuals will need to visit their local New York Department of Motor Vehicles office in person (more here) and bring certain documents to prove U.S. citizenship and New York residency. Required documents include one proof of identity (passport or U.S. birth certificate), proof of legal presence for non-U.S. citizens, two proofs of New York residency, your social security card (if you’ve been issued one) and a current driver’s license if you are applying to exchange one issued by another U.S. state.

What documents do I need?

The DMV’s online document guide shows you exactly what documents you need to apply for a Real ID or Enhanced document. It creates an individualized checklist of all the documents you need to bring to the DMV such as a utility bill, Social Security card, and more.

Expired or outdated documents will not be accepted. Certified copies of both birth and marriage certificates are accepted.

You can have your REAL ID / Enhanced document application securely pre-screened before you visit a DMV office to have your photo taken and complete your document upgrade.

Confirming your application and identity documents are approved before you arrive at the DMV will ensure that you complete your transaction with just a single office visit.

Where are the DMV offices to make an appointment?

You can enter here.

What are the fees?

REAL ID: There is no additional fee for a Real ID. All normal transaction fees still apply.

Enhanced: The additional fee for an enhanced driver licensed (EDL) or enhanced non-driver ID card (ENDID) is $30. The fee is added to the other fees for the driver license or non-driver ID transaction.

Tips to avoid mistakes

Provide appropriate proof of residency. Bring proof of your full, legal Name. Early renewal with conversion to a Real or Enhanced photo document

For more information click here.