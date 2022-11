Police are searching for a group of suspects after a man was shot in Brooklyn late Thursday night.

According to investigators, officers were responding to a report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. when they discovered 29-year-old Filip Czerwczak wounded in the lobby of his building on Ocean Parkway near Avenue P.

He was transported to Maimonides Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the stomach; he didn't survive.

Police say they are seeking a group of men who were seen fleeing the location.