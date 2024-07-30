Inside New York's 4 Olympic Legacy Sites

Day four of the 2024 Paris Olympics is off to a leading start for the United States with a total of 20 medals thus far for the country with tons of Olympic history.

The U.S. has hosted the Games eight times, the most out of any nation, including setting the stage twice in upstate New York.

Lake Placid hosted the 1932 Olympic Games, the third-ever global winter competition, and the 1980 Games with the famous men's ice hockey tournament "Miracle on Ice."

NBC New York traveled to tour the four historic NY Legacy Venues before the kick-off to the 2024 Paris Games.

Darcy Norfolk is the director of communications for the Olympic Regional Development Authority.

"A lot of Olympic host cities have not had a legacy, and that is to the detriment many times of those cities and the Olympic movement. You can't just build it and forget it. It's frowned upon to spend that much money for just up to twenty days for an event," said Norfolk to NBC New York. "What we showcase here in Lake Placid is that not only can we fulfill the promises of an Olympic hopeful or style competition, but we've become a real destination for people to visit."

The Olympic Center, Olympic Jumping Complex, Mt. Van Hoevenberg and Whiteface Mountain are the iconic venues and lasting spirit of the Games.

While the XXV Olympic Winter Games, Milano Cortina 2026, are set, Norfolk told News 4 that Lake Placid submitted a bid to host over 400 athletes in the sliding portion of the games if Itay does not meet specific track qualifications.

