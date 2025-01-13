Traffic in NYC cost drivers more than $1,800 in productivity in 2024, report says

What to Know A newly-released report from INRIX, a transportation data and analytics company, found that sitting in traffic cost New Yorkers more than $1,800 in 2024, the equivalent of almost three weeks of work.

Compared to the 2023 report, INRIX says that annual traffic delays in the Big Apple increased by one percent, while traffic on Fridays increased by 5%.

Supporters of congestion pricing hope the new toll to enter Manhattan will help ease NYC's traffic delays while helping raise funding for the MTA.

The report came on the heels of the first-in-the-nation congestion toll which made its debut, charging drivers entering the busiest part of Manhattan $9 during peak hours. According to NBC News, proponents hope the toll would reduce the number of vehicles in the Congestion Relief Zone by 17%.

Advocates say the toll will also reduce air pollution in the area and support the MTA's efforts to improve mass transit for riders.

The same report found that drivers around New York had it especially difficult at 102 total hours lost sitting in traffic in 2024, the equivalent monetary loss of $1,826 per driver, which translates to a city-wide total of $9.5 billion.

However, while New York City is well-known for its slow and gridlocked traffic, the report says that Istanbul was the world's most congested urban area in 2024, with drivers spending 105 hours in traffic, compared to NYC's 102 hours spent in traffic delays.

New York City is not alone. Cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia and Miami are also ranked as the cities in the United States with most traffic delays.

The increase in traffic congestion in 2024 is related to the return-to-office mandates and a decline in fuel prices in the United States, the report concludes. It also states that "barring economic, political or social outcomes," cities are likely to continue to experience continued growth in trips for 2025.

To rank cities, the 2024 Global Traffic Scoreboard looked at travel delay comparisons, travel trends and last mile speeds.

In New York City, transportation officials are hope to avoid increased congestion with the new Manhattan toll.

While data collected from the MTA about the number of drivers entering Manhattan under congestion pricing is not expected to be released soon, one group that analyzes congestion in major cities in the US is already reporting a change in traffic patterns.