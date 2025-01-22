NYC's domestic violence hotline gets new name and chat feature

What to Know New York City is expanding its domestic violence hotline to include new features aimed at providing more help and information to victims.

The Mayor's Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence said the hotline, which is now called 24-hour Hope Hotline, will soon include a new chat feature that will allow language translation. This feature will become available starting February during certain hours.

The chat feature will be available: Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Sunday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The chat feature will be available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year as early as April, the agency said.

“We’re moving from three crime victim access lines to one and we’re adding a chat feature so any person in need of help related to any type of crime can reach support as quickly as possible," Anne Williams-Isom, the Deputy Mayor for Health and Humans Services said in a written statement.

Mayor Eric Adams celebrated the expansion of the hotline as part of the administration's efforts to reduce crime in the city and improve access to resources.

"The expansion of NYC's 24-Hour Hope Hotline to include a chat feature underscores our administration's efforts to create a safer city for all New Yorkers,” Adams said. “Our hotline received more than 101,000 calls last year alone and this new chat feature will allow us to expand our reach and meet thousands more crime victims in their time of need. Our ability to connect victims to services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year is a critical tool

in our efforts to keep New York the safest big city in the United States."

Victims and survivors of sexual violence, human trafficking, domestic violence or any other crime can visit the office's website to chat with an advocate or call 1-800-621-HOPE (4673)

The hotline is overseen by the Mayor's Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence in contract with Safe Horizon.