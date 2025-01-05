Drivers entering Manhattan on Jan. 5 now pay a $9 toll as part of a revised congestion relief plan that was approved by the MTA board.

While most drivers will pay the full announced price, some vehicle owners could qualify for discounts and exemptions.

Under the plan, vehicle owners who have a federal adjusted gross income of no more than $50,000 or are enrolled in SNAP, WIC or the TANF government assistance programs can qualify and apply for the Low-Income Discount Plan.

To apply for the LIDP, eligible vehicle owners can sign up for the program by visiting the MTA website and completing the online application.

Those eligible will receive a 50% discount on the congestion relief zone peak toll after the first 10 trips in a calendar month.

Additionally, residents of the Congestion Relief Zone who New York State adjusted gross income is under $60,000 may qualify for a tax credit in the amount of tolls paid.

For more information on the discounts and exemptions, vehicle owners should visit the MTA congestion pricing website.

How does congestion pricing work?

Congestion pricing would impact any driver entering what is being called the Congestion Relief Zone (CRZ), which stretches from 60th Street in Manhattan and below, all the way down to the southern tip of the Financial District. In other words, most drivers entering midtown Manhattan or below will have to pay the toll, according to the board's report.

All drivers of cars, trucks, motorcycles and other vehicles would be charged the toll. Different vehicles will be charged different amounts.

The full, daytime rates would be in effect from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. each weekday and 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on the weekends. Toll rates in the off-hours (from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. on weekdays, and 9 p.m. until 9 a.m. on weekends) would be just $2.25 for most drivers.

Drivers would only be charged to enter the zone, not to leave it or stay in it. That means residents who enter the CRA and circle their block to look for parking won't be charged.

Only one toll will be levied per day — so anyone who enters the area, then leaves and returns, will still only be charged the toll once for that day.

The review board said that implementing their congestion pricing plan is expected to reduce the number of vehicles entering the area by 17%. That would equate to 153,000 fewer cars in that large portion of Manhattan. They also predicted that the plan would generate $15 billion, a cash influx that could be used to modernize subways and buses.