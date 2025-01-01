New York Road Runners cancel ‘Midnight Run' amid lightning strikes in NYC

As lightning strikes in New York City, the New York Road Runners have announced the annual New Year's Eve Midnight Run has been canceled.

The four-mile run was scheduled to kick off at 11:59 p.m. in Central Park and was to begin and end at the 72nd traverse.

Due to continuous lightning strikes in the area, the Midnight Run has been cancelled. We’ll be in touch via email regarding race & volunteer (9+1) credit. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. — New York Road Runners (@nyrr) January 1, 2025

For runners and volunteers looking to qualify for the New York Marathon, the NYRR said they will reach out by e-mail.

"All registered runners and volunteers will receive 9+1 credit," according to the website.