New Yorkers set record on first day of early voting

Early voting in New York City is off to a record-breaking start.
Voters in Brooklyn took the top spot on Saturday, Day 1 of voting, with more than 40,000 votes cast. The borough was followed by Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx and then Staten Island.
Here's the full breakdown by the numbers:
- Manhattan: 38,237
- Bronx: 16,462
- Brooklyn: 40,289
- Queens: 31,671
- Staten Island: 13,486
- Total # of Early Voting Check-Ins: 140,145
Early voters will have until Sunday, Nov. 3 to cast their ballot ahead of Election Day.
In New York City, the early voting hours will be:
- Saturday, Oct. 26: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 27: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 28: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 29: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 30: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 1: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 3: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Board of Elections has a site where you can look up your early voting location after entering your address.