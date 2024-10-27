New Yorkers set record on first day of early voting

Early voting in New York City is off to a record-breaking start.

Voters in Brooklyn took the top spot on Saturday, Day 1 of voting, with more than 40,000 votes cast. The borough was followed by Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx and then Staten Island.

Here's the full breakdown by the numbers:

Manhattan: 38,237

Bronx: 16,462

Brooklyn: 40,289

Queens: 31,671

Staten Island: 13,486

Total # of Early Voting Check-Ins: 140,145

Early voters will have until Sunday, Nov. 3 to cast their ballot ahead of Election Day.

In New York City, the early voting hours will be:

Saturday, Oct. 26: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Board of Elections has a site where you can look up your early voting location after entering your address.