New Yorkers set record on first day of early voting

Nearly 150,000 registered voters had cast a ballot on Saturday, the first day of early voting, ahead of the Nov. 5 election

Early voting in New York City is off to a record-breaking start.

Voters in Brooklyn took the top spot on Saturday, Day 1 of voting, with more than 40,000 votes cast. The borough was followed by Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx and then Staten Island.

Here's the full breakdown by the numbers:

  • Manhattan: 38,237
  • Bronx: 16,462
  • Brooklyn: 40,289
  • Queens: 31,671
  • Staten Island: 13,486
  • Total # of Early Voting Check-Ins: 140,145

Early voters will have until Sunday, Nov. 3 to cast their ballot ahead of Election Day.

In New York City, the early voting hours will be:

  • Saturday, Oct. 26: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 27: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 28: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 29: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 30: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 1: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 3: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Board of Elections has a site where you can look up your early voting location after entering your address.

