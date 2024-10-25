Early voting in New York starts tomorrow: What to know

Residents of New York state who are registered to vote have the chance to vote early in the 2024 general election.

Early voting in New York state begins nine days prior to Election Day, which is Nov. 5 this year, according to the state Board of Elections. Early voting is done in person. It starts Saturday.

When does early voting begin in New York state?

Early voting in New York state begins nine days before the general election, which means in 2024 early voting for the general election will start Oct. 26.

How long does early voting last in New York state?

Early voting in New York state will run from Saturday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 3. It will end two days prior to the Tuesday, Nov. 5 general election.

What are the hours of early voting in New York?

For early voting hours, visit the Board of Elections site and find your county board of elections. Hours may vary by county.

In New York City, the early voting hours will be:

Saturday, Oct. 26: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where do I vote early in New York?

The Board of Elections has a site where you can look up your early voting location after entering your address.

What about an early mail or absentee ballot?

If you need an early mail or absentee ballot, you can find the details here.

When is the registration deadline in New York?

The deadline to register to vote in New York is Oct. 26. There are opportunities to register to vote online, in-person at the DMV or local board of elections, or by mail.