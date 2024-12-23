New York City holiday market hours 2024: What to know, Christmas schedule

One of the most iconic parts of the holiday season in New York City are the holiday markets across the five boroughs.

Whether you are looking to do some final shopping, catch the holiday vibes in the city or grab some delicious bites, here's a look at the hours of some key markets in their final few days.

Union Square Holiday Market 2024

The holiday market in Union Square runs from Nov. 14 to Dec. 23.

According to the market's website, it closes at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 and will close at that time for the season.

The market's hours on Dec. 24 will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bryant Park Winter Village 2024

The Bryant Park Winter Village will remain open daily through Jan. 5, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Hours for the shops are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The stores will close at 4 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Herald Square holiday market 2024

The Herald Holiday Market will be open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and closed on Christmas Day.

The market runs through Jan. 3. It opens daily at 10 a.m. with varied closure times. It's located in Herald Square on Broadway between 34th and 36th Streets.

Columbus Circle holiday market 2024

The Columbus Circle holiday market runs through Dec. 31. It's open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve Dec. 24 and closed Christmas Day.

The market is open Mondays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays Sundays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Hudson Yards 2024 display hours

The Hudson Yards shopping center will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Select restaurants will be open on Christmas Day but the shops will be closed.

It will reopen for normal hours starting. Dec. 26 through New Year's Eve, when it will close at 6 p.m.

Grand Central Station holiday hours 2024

The 2024 Holiday Fair at Grand Central Terminal is taking place in Vanderbilt Hall through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. It will be open Christmas Eve until 6 p.m.

Chelsea market holiday hours 2024

Chelsea Market will be open Dec. 24 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and closed for Christmas Day. It will reopen Dec. 26 for normal hours.