How much snow are we getting this weekend in NYC?

New York City is expected to get widespread, measurable snow Sunday, with areas north and west of the city primed for up to a foot of snow.

We won't see that much snow in the immediate New York City metro area, but snow will definitely accumulate in the five boroughs unless there is a major shift in the storm's track at this point.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for areas north and west of NYC for Sunday but nothing is currently in place for New York City

How much snow will New York City get on Sunday?

The immediate New York City metro area is forecast to receive 3 to 5 inches of snow.

Areas in northwest New Jersey, parts of the Hudson Valley, and the northwest hills of Connecticut could see 8 to 12 inches.

It will be light, fluffy snow meaning it can pile up quickly.

What's the timing of the snow Sunday?

The snow is expected to start late morning and continue heavy through the evening.

By 10 and 11 p.m., the snow should be moving out of the area, when the big concern will become the big freeze ahead.

Temperatures Monday will have a low of 18 degrees followed by a low of 7 degrees on Tuesday.

Morning wind chills will be sub-zero. Dangerous cold!