Attention all music lovers! Governors Ball 2025 lineup announced

Attention all music lovers! The lineup for this year's Governors Ball was officially announced.

New York City music festival has officially announced the list of headliners for its 2025 edition, which will return to Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens.

Among the artists who will take the stage during the music festival in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens will be Tyler, the Creator, Benson Boone, Olivia Rodrigo, Feid, Glass Animals and Hozier who will all headline this year. More than 50 other performers announced for the three-day festival.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Presale tickets will be available for a one-hour period on Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. To buy presale tickets, festival-goers need to sign up on the festival's website to obtain the presale passcode. The public sale will start at 11 a.m.

The 2025 Governors Ball will take place from June 6 to June 8.