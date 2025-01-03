Toll hikes, gas tax, congestion pricing: NJ drivers face new fees in 2025

New Jersey residents will have to pay more if they drive or use the PATH this year.

Here is why:

Gas tax rate increased

New Jersey’s gas tax rate increased by 2.6 cents per gallon on January 1, 2025. This was to support the State’s Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) program, according to the Department of Treasury.

The state's gas tax will climb about 6% to 44.9 cents a gallon.

The change stems from a review required under a new law to support the state's fund for transportation infrastructure through 2029. State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio said that in order to hit a statutory target of about $2 billion, the law requires the tax on petroleum products be adjusted to meet the revenue requirement.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.067, according to AAA, higher than New Jersey's average of $2.915.

Bridge, tunnel toll hike

Port Authority announced that new toll rates will go into effect starting Sunday, Jan. 5. The toll to enter New York via the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the George Washington, Bayonne and Goethals bridges, and the Outerbridge crossing will increase $0.68. Drivers using EZ-Pass will pay $16.06 instead of $15.38 during peak hours and $14.06 instead of $13.38 during non-peak hours.

More information here.

Congestion price toll

Some drivers that go to Manhattan may have to pay another toll.

Congestion pricing starts on Sunday, Jan. 5 and will affect any driver entering what is being called the Central Business District (CBD), which stretches from 60th Street in Manhattan and below, all the way down to the southern tip of the Financial District.

During peak traffic hours -- 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends — most cars, SUVs, small vans and pickup trucks during with an E-ZPass will be charged $9, once per day.

During the overnight hours, the tolls will go down to $2.25.

Drivers without an E-ZPass will receive bills by mail and pay more: $13.50 for peak hours and $3.30 overnight.

Motorcyclists will pay half the amount that cars pay during peak. Drivers of buses and trucks, depending on their size, will pay more.

More information here.

Turnpike and Garden State Parkway tolls hike

The state of the new year brought a 3% toll hike to the Garden State Parkway as well as the New Jersey Turnpike and the Atlantic City Expressway.

At several of the toll plazas on the Parkway, the standard cash price is up one dime to $2.30. Drivers who use E-ZPass still get a discount.

According to a spokesperson with the authority, the annual Turnpike toll will go up by 16 cents. Some examples include:

From Interchange 4 to Interchange 7A to go up by 10 cents

From Interstate 95 through Interchange 6 to the Newark airport (Interchange 13A) will go up by 30 cents

To travel south from Interchange 4 to the Delaware Memorial Bridge will go up 13 cents

Officials said that the tolls at the main plazas on the Parkway will go up by eight cents. Some of those include:

Cape May

Great Egg

Sommers Point

Meanwhile, tolls at Parkway ramp plazas will go up by just 3 cents.

This is the fourth straight year of a 3% toll increase on the Parkway and Turnpike.

PATH fare increase

The single ride fare from $2.75 to $3 will be effective on Jan. 12, 2025. All existing multi-trip and discounted fares will be maintained with appropriate adjustment.

The single ride fare was last adjusted in October 2014, more than a decade ago.