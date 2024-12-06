‘They've endured so much': 9 puppies abandoned in bucket at NJ intersection

Someone dumped a bucket full of puppies at a New Jersey intersection -- and authorities are asking for the public's helping to hold the individual accountable.

According to The Associated Humane Societies, nine puppies were found abandoned in a five-gallon bucket in Clark, near the intersection of Raritan Road and Frances Drive, around 4 p.m. Thursday. A good Samaritan had called the cops after noticing the bucket moving.

One of the puppies died in transport to AHS. Tragically, one puppy had already passed away by the time they arrived at AHS. The remaining eight were freezing, starving, severely dehydrated, and infested with fleas. The puppies, estimated to be just about two weeks old, were triaged for immediate care, the group says

“Our team mobilized quickly,” said Jerry Rosenthal, CEO of the Associated Humane Societies. “The veterinary staff prepared for intake, while one of our shelter managers stepped up to foster these critical puppies in her home. Their condition is serious, but we’re doing everything we can to give them the chance they deserve.”

“These puppies have already endured so much in such a short period of time,” Jerry added. “With the community’s help, we can ensure they have the love and care they deserve.”

Clark police are also asking for assistance. Anyone with information may call 732-388-3434.