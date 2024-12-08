New Jersey

2 high school coaches among 6 killed in fiery Newark crash

Investigators were working to determine how a car went airborne and crashed in Newark late Friday night, killing all six people inside the vehicle.

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two high school football coaches were among the six people killed Friday night in a fiery car crash in New Jersey, according to police and school leaders.

Police have been working to determine how their car crashed into a support column for the Pulaski Skyway and then caught fire around 10:45 p.m. It happened near the intersection of Raymond Boulevard and Blanchard Street.

The car had been traveling down Raymond Boulevard toward the Route 1-9 southbound on-ramp when "it somehow went off the roadway, became airborne, and struck a support column for the Pulaski Skyway," a release from the Essex County prosecutor's office read.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

After crashing into the column, the car caught fire. All six people inside the car at the time of the crash died, investigators said.

Social media posts have identified at least two of the victims.

Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano posted Saturday afternoon on X, saying former Rutgers player Brad Cunningham and Hudson Catholic Head Coach Lamar McKnight were among those killed in the crash.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

News

New York City 12 hours ago

New images appear to show suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO killer in back of taxi

Saturday Night Live 13 hours ago

Dana Carvey and David Spade reunite for ‘Church Lady' ‘SNL' cold open

County prosecutors have scheduled a press conference for Monday to share details of the tragic incident.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyNewark
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us