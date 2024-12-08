2 high school coaches among 6 killed in fiery Newark crash

Two high school football coaches were among the six people killed Friday night in a fiery car crash in New Jersey, according to police and school leaders.

Police have been working to determine how their car crashed into a support column for the Pulaski Skyway and then caught fire around 10:45 p.m. It happened near the intersection of Raymond Boulevard and Blanchard Street.

The car had been traveling down Raymond Boulevard toward the Route 1-9 southbound on-ramp when "it somehow went off the roadway, became airborne, and struck a support column for the Pulaski Skyway," a release from the Essex County prosecutor's office read.

After crashing into the column, the car caught fire. All six people inside the car at the time of the crash died, investigators said.

Social media posts have identified at least two of the victims.

Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano posted Saturday afternoon on X, saying former Rutgers player Brad Cunningham and Hudson Catholic Head Coach Lamar McKnight were among those killed in the crash.

County prosecutors have scheduled a press conference for Monday to share details of the tragic incident.