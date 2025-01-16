Jersey City

Jersey City FD battles two-alarm fire in high-rise apartment building

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York

A fire in the garbage shoot of a Jersey City high-rise apartment building early Thursday morning led to a large response from firefighters, who were able to extinguish it without any injuries.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 280 Marin Boulevard around 3:40 a.m. and found a fire in the building's compact room and garbage shoot going from the basement to the roof, according to officials.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out after keeping it contained to the compact room and garbage shoots.

No injuries were reported and residents were able to stay in their apartments, according to the mayor's office.

The city said the addition of Squad 1, a high-rise fire unit, established in 2022, which is trained in fighting fires in tall buildings and comes with specialized equipment, was key to the department's work Thursday.

