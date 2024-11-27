Hoboken

Hoboken closes city hall, suspends city services after ransomware attack

By NBC New York Staff

Hoboken's city government was the victim of a ransomware attack Wednesday forcing the closure of city hall and the suspension of some services.

City Hall is closed and all online city services are suspended, according to the police department, which said it is working with city leaders and the IT department "to investigate the attack and how to best restore services safely."

Municipal court in Hoboken will be closed Wednesday and street sweeping has been suspended.

Parking regulations, waste collection and recreation programs will continue as scheduled.

