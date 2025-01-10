Embattled NJ mayor resigns as part of official misconduct, forgery plea deal

What to Know Embattled Clark Mayor, Sal Bonaccorso, has resigned as mayor effective immediately Friday, after pleading guilty to using Clark employees for his private business, a landscaping and underground oil storage tank removal company.

As part of his agreement, Bonaccorso, entered a consent order immediately forfeiting his office as mayor of Clark and agreeing to be permanently barred from holding any future public office or employment. The 64-year-old has been the New Jersey township’s mayor since 2001.

In November 2023, New Jersey Attorney General’s Office charged Bonaccorso with two counts: conspiring to commit official misconduct and forgery. New Jersey Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity & Accountability (OPiA) alleged Bonaccorso operated his oil tank-removal business out of his township office utilizing municipal resources, but neither Bonaccorso nor his company had the necessary underground-storage-tank-removal license required to do such work.

“Today’s guilty plea secured by OPIA ends a long and sad betrayal of the community by someone who had been in a position of power and trust for a long time,” Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, the State will recommend that the court sentence the defendant to three years of probation and impose a fine of $15,000 when he appears before by Judge Lisa Walsh again on Feb. 7.

Bonaccorso did not make any comments as he left the Union County courthouse this morning, but a statement provided by his attorney Robert Stahl read in part: “Mayor Bonaccorso decided that the best course forward for his health, his family and the town he so dearly loves and has devoted more than two decades to, was to resolve this matter by way of plea.” Stahl referred to the charges as “minor matters” and that time spent by Clark employees amounted to “less than $200” dollars over the years.

The statement also included news that the Bonaccorso has been recently diagnosed with an aortic aneurism that will require immediate surgery.

Bonaccorso has been controversial for years. In addition to public corruption allegations, he has been recorded making racist comments about minorities and sexist comments about women police officers. After NBC New York aired recordings of Bonaccorso’s offensive comments, he publicly apologized. Friday’s plea deal was not related to the recordings.