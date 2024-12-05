UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting: See new photos of suspected gunman from NYPD

The NYPD has released new photos showing the alleged gunman believed to have shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a New York midtown Manhattan hotel, according to law enforcement officials.

The newly-released photos show the suspect's full face. This is the first time the public has seen photos of the suspect without a face mask since the shooting that killed Thompson, 50, outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel.

It's not clear where the photos were taken or the timing of the photos in relation to the shooting.

"This does not appear to be a random act of violence; all indications are that it was a premediated, targeted attack. The full investigative efforts of the NYPD are continuing, and we are asking for the public’s help," the NYPD said in a post on social media.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477 (TIPS).

Source: NYPD Closed caption screenshots of of person wanted for questioning in the United Healthcare CEO killing.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Thursday morning and said he was briefed on the case.

"We are on the right pathway, and we don't want to do anything that's going to not only impede the investigation, but hurt the prosecution of the person involved. But we feel that we're moving at a steady pace, and we're going to have someone apprehended," Adams said.

A gunman is seen in dramatic surveillance video shooting Thompson in the back outside the 54th Street entrance to the hotel early Wednesday morning, police said. Officials said the suspect used a silencer on his weapon.

"We believe that it was definitely based on our preliminary review that it was not a random act of violence. We were concerned about that when it first came to light yesterday. But we don't believe this is a random act of violence," Adams told MSNBC's Jonathan Lemire. "We believe that this was clearly a targeted shooting. And in all of my years of law enforcement, I have never seen a silencer before. And so that was really something that was shocking to us all."