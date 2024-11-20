Tourist stabbed on Upper West Side as police search for attacker

A visitor to New York City is recovering after being stabbed on an Upper West Side sidewalk Wednesday morning, according a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the incident.

The attack happened on West 86th Street between Columbus Ave. and Amsterdam Ave. around 10:20 a.m., the FDNY said.

The 55-year-old victim had a minor injury to his ear and cheek, a source tells NBC New York.

It's unclear what exactly led to the stabbing.

Police are searching for the attacker as the investigation into the incident continues.