Manhattan

Tourist stabbed on Upper West Side as police search for attacker

By Julio "Gaby" Acevedo and Marc Santia

A visitor to New York City is recovering after being stabbed on an Upper West Side sidewalk Wednesday morning, according a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the incident.

The attack happened on West 86th Street between Columbus Ave. and Amsterdam Ave. around 10:20 a.m., the FDNY said.

The 55-year-old victim had a minor injury to his ear and cheek, a source tells NBC New York.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

It's unclear what exactly led to the stabbing.

Police are searching for the attacker as the investigation into the incident continues.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Manhattan
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us