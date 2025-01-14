West Village

‘Sex and the City' brownstone in NYC will soon have a gate due to trespassing tourists

By Erica Byfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

And just like that, the stoop Carrie Bradshaw made famous in "Sex in the City" is getting an iron fence. 

The owner of the West Village property on Perry Street, which Sarah Jessica Parker's character was portrayed entering and exiting countless times on the show, got emotional on Tuesday as she formally asked to make the change. 

"I loved what it was, and that house shouldn’t be gated, excuse me, but what was beautiful in the late 19th century is unfortunately, in need of more protection in our century and our time," Barbara Lorber said.

She spoke in front of New York City’s Landmarks Perseveration Commission. She said tourists show up everyday and some of the bold ones ignore the "no trespassing" sign and chain — which leads to privacy and safety concerns. 

“Take all the pictures that you wish standing on the street, but please don’t climb into our space and into our windows,” Lorber said. 

The original West Village home had stairs but, by the time Lorber bought it in 1978 it did not. She added them back in 1983. She testified that the fury in front of her home started when "Sex in the City" debuted in 1998, and has not stopped since.

NBC New York

Tourists who spoke to NBC New York said the property is iconic.

“I love it. It’s so much bigger than I anticipated but I guess that all of New York,” Angela Guerra from Texas said. Her friend Charliegh Tallman added, “Just being here makes me feel like I’m inside of the world of 'Sex in the City.'”

Visitors who heard about Lorber’s property said they understand her plight. “It’s her choice and I do understand that some people need their privacy,” tourist Aicha Kennani said.  

There are other stoop fences in the neighborhood. As the commissioners reviewed rendering of the proposed fence some of  voiced concerns about its height, arch and details. The group eventually unanimously approved Lorber’s request and told her to work with their staff to simplify the fence design. 

It was unclear when Lorber will install the fence. 

West VillageNew York CityManhattan
