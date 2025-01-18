Long Island teens have heads shaved during playground robbery: police

Police on Long Island are investigating the circumstances of an unusual robbery after two 17-year-olds were allegedly beaten and had their heads shaved Friday evening.

The two teenaged victims were at the Crocus Drive Playground in Syosset where they had planned to meet up with "three other male juveniles," according to Nassau County officials.

When the two boys got to the park around 5:30 p.m., police said they were thrown to the ground and punched several times. Then, according to police, their attackers put tape over the boys' mouths before shaving their heads.

After being beaten up and having their heads buzzed, the two 17-year-olds had their pockets ransacked by the trio of thieves. Police said the young suspects took off but officers were able to track them down a short time later and place them under arrest.

The three suspects are facing charges of robbery, assault and unlawful imprisonment. They were expected to be arraigned in Hempstead on Saturday.