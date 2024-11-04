Human remains found in sump on Long Island

Suffolk County police are investigating after human remains were found in a sump on Long Island.

Officers responded Monday at 10:55 a.m. to reports of remains in a sump in Brentwood, police said. The remains were found at Fifth Avenue and Bancroft Road.

It was determined the remains were human and they were transported to the medical examiner's office which will try to determine the identity of the person, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call police at 631-852-6392.