Condo complex goes up in flames on Long Island

Two firefighters were hurt battling a three-alarm blaze that engulfed a condominium complex on Long Island late Christmas night, according to police.

Nassau County police say the fire at the Vista Drive complex in Jericho broke out around 10:20 p.m. No major injuries were reported -- and the two firefighters are expected to be OK -- but homes sustained major damage.

Video showed wild orange flames leaping into the dark night sky as firefighters battled the fire.

A cause is under investigation.