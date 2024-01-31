Brooklyn friends convicted in 1987 Times Square tourist murder finally clear their names

What to Know Eric Smokes and David Warren, best friends growing up in Brooklyn, went to prison together as teens for a 1987 Times Square murder they claimed they didn't commit

A judge vacated their convictions Wednesday after a years-long effort

"The number of witnesses, the police misconduct that’s alleged is mind-blowing," one of their attorneys had argued

They were best friends growing up together in Brooklyn, then went to prison together for a murder they claimed they didn't commit. Decades later, they've finally cleared their names.

A judge on Wednesday vacated the convictions of Eric Smokes and David Warren for a 1987 tourist murder in Times Square.

It was early on New Year's Day that year that a French tourist named Jean Casse was set upon and mugged in Times Square. He was viciously beaten and died of his injuries, and within days, Manhattan North detectives charged Smokes, then 19, and Warren, 16, with robbery and murder.

It was a high-profile crime during a time of escalating violence in New York City and simmering racial tensions. Tabloids claimed that "wilding" Black youths planned to target whites.

The two men always maintained they had traveled with friends into Manhattan to see the ball drop, but were never anywhere near the crime scene.

The prime witness against the two was a career criminal who, years later, signed an affidavit that he lied about their involvement in the crime. Other witnesses have also since signed sworn statements that they were pressured to lie by police officers and/or the prosecutor. Smokes has said he and Warren were ideal to use as the "fall guy."

Smokes, sentenced to a term of 15 years to life, was paroled in 2007. Warren, also sentenced to 15 years to life, was paroled in 2011.

The two kept in contact in different prisons through the years, writing to each other once a month. They vowed to prove their innocence together, once released. Both married high school girlfriends and became construction workers.