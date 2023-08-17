New claims made in a family feud involving the Port Authority chairman

A family feud involving the powerful chairman of the Port Authority, Kevin O’Toole is escalating.

O’Toole’s brother-in-law, Mike Kraynanski, who lives in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, today filed an incident report claiming O’Toole made up false allegations to prompt internal affairs investigations against Kraynanski, a Caldwell police officer.

Last summer, O’Toole’s sister, a police captain in Cedar Grove, filed a lawsuit against the township claiming her brother used his influence there to deny her a promotion to chief.

O’Toole has denied the allegations, but in a statement to the I-Team, said he will always protect his family from his relatives’ bullying and harassment.

O'Toole joined the Port Authority board of directors in July 2017 and was elected it's twentieth chair a month later.