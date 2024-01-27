NYC church backs out on migrant shelter following legal threat from electeds

Faced with the promise of legal action by local politicians and "disturbing threats" from anti-migrant groups, a New York City church is reversing course on plans to help house migrants during the city's ongoing crisis.

Shortly after announcing the intention to open some 57 beds to asylum seekers, Saint John's Episcopal Church on Staten Island said it will stand down.

"At Saint John's Church, our mission is rooted in compassion. But while we were working to fulfill our duty to feed the hungry, care for the sick, and welcome the stranger, I received disturbing threats from anti-immigrant groups, who were sadly encouraged by several of our officials," Rev. Hank Tuell said in a statement this week.

"We will continue to embody the principles of love, understanding, and service that define our spiritual journey — including forgiving those who attacked our community for trying to care for our new neighbors."

The church had said it hoped to use the first floor of a senior residence facility next to the church on Bay Street. Almost immediately, elected officials representing the area of Staten Island pushed back against the proposal, citing zoning concerns and a need "to protect our seniors' spaces."

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Borough President Vito Fossella, District Attorney Michael McMahon, State Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, Assemblyman Sam Pirozzolo, and Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks drafted a letter on Jan. 19 urging Tuell and the church to reverse course.

“The proposed plan to house over 50 migrants between the ages of twenty-two and twenty-five is a slap in the face to your senior residents and the community which is entitled to a shared elderly daycare center that is open to all residents," the letter concludes.

“We will use all legal measures at our disposal to ensure that you uphold the contractual agreement and moral obligation made to these seniors and to our community.”

Attempts to erect migrant shelters on Staten Island have continually faced opposition from neighbors and politicians. Last fall, hundreds of protesters repeatedly rallied outside a former Catholic high school.

Protests begin outside the controversial migrant shelter at a former school on Staten Island. Chris Glorioso reports.