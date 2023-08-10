How to help those impacted by Maui wildfires

As wildfires rage on Hawaii’s island of Maui, many people are wondering what they can do to make a difference.

Hawaii’s Office of the Governor posted this overnight.

HOW CAN YOU HELP the people of Maui?



Donations: Hawai‘i Community Foundation, this fund is currently being used to support communities affected by the wildfires on Maui: https://t.co/Q45yb3p88t



To locate missing loved ones:1-800-RED-CROSS pic.twitter.com/oXAHMHd5EP — Office of the Governor, State of Hawai`i (@GovHawaii) August 10, 2023

It says folks can help the people of Maui by donating to the Hawaii Community Foundation.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The office of the governor’s post says that’s the fund that’s being used currently to support communities affected by these wildfires on the island.

The foundation says that this #MauiStrongFund has been activated “to provide flexible, quickly deployed resources to support Maui residents.”

Our hearts are with everyone on Maui right now. In response to the devastating #wildfires across the island, @HCFHawaii is activating the #MauiStrongFund to provide flexible, quickly deployed resources to support #Maui residents. https://t.co/PuRkAqfNas #MauiStrong pic.twitter.com/3VCIPuJsb5 — Hawaii Community Foundation (@HCFHawaii) August 10, 2023

Hawaii's Attorney General says as residents start to organize resources and solicit donations to help those impacted, be cautious who and where you send your money to.

Before making a donation, she urges folks to donate to trusted and well-known charities, verify that the charity is legitimate, and stay away from any suspicious donation requests rushing you to donate money or to send a gift card, for example.

She shares more tips here.