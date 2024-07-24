FBI agents search Long Island home of former Hochul deputy chief

The FBI searched a Nassau County home Tuesday morning that property records show belongs to a former deputy chief of staff to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, law enforcement sources close to the case confirmed.

Federal officers were seen around the Manhasset property linked to Linda Sun, who left the governor's office nearly two years ago.

The nature of the investigation is unclear.

When reached by phone Tuesday, Sun's husband declined to comment.

No criminal charges have been filed in the case.

According to her government bio, Sun was appointed deputy chief of staff to Hochul in September 2021. At the time, she was the highest-appointed Asian-American in the administration.

Before that, she served as deputy superintendent for Intergovernmental Affairs & chief diversity officer at the NYS Department of Financial Services. Sun has also served as deputy chief diversity officer and director of Asian American Affairs for the NYS Executive Chamber, director of external affairs for Global NY at Empire State Development and chief of Staff to NYS Assemblymember Grace Meng.