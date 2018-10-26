What to Know Officials are investigating up to 12 explosive packages sent to high-profile Democrats and supporters in nearly a half-dozen states

All had a return address linking to a high-profile Democratic party member; at least one of them also had a white powder envelope

The flurry of incidents began less than 48 hours after a bomb was planted in mailbox at billionaire philanthropist Soros' NY home

A person has been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the mail bomb investigation, two officials familiar with the case say.

Details on the individual were not immediately available; the development comes as law enforcement continues to dissect and secure two additional suspected mail explosives seized in New York City and Florida Friday morning.

The parcels confiscated Friday -- a Manhattan one addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and a Florida one addressed to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker -- bring the number of suspected mail bombs to 12.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller said the one seized at the Hell's Kitchen facility, which an alert postal worker flagged, appeared to be a pipe bomb consistent with the makeup of other devices seized across the country.

Suspicious Device Found on 52nd St

Sources say it appears similar to explosives found around the country. Marc Santia reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

The NYPD shut down West 52nd and West 51st streets between Eighth and Ninth avenues for about two hours, urging people to avoid the area. Workers were seen streaming out of the post office; a nearby school and urgent care center also had to be evacuated as a safety precaution while bomb squad techs secured the package. Chopper 4 followed the NYPD containment vehicle as it carried the suspected device through blocked-off city streets, likely en route to the same Bronx facility where the other local ones were taken.

Details on the suspected device in the parcel addressed to Booker weren't immediately clear.

WHAT WE KNOW

The two parcels seized Friday are similar to the other 10, which were all in manila packaging with six stamps and listed the same return address in Florida.

The device intercepted in Florida Friday morning was addressed to the Camden, New Jersey, office of Booker, another high-profile Democrat. It was located at a sorting facility, Royal Palm Processing and Distribution Center, in Opa-lacka.

The device intercepted in Manhattan was addressed to Clapper at CNN. Clapper was tapped to lead the national intelligence program by former President Barack Obama, another target of the packages, in 2010.

Clapper, speaking on CNN shortly after the device was secured, said, "This is definitely domestic terrorism, no question in my mind."

Acknowledging the seriousness of the situation, he said he was glad no one had been hurt or killed. Clapper also had a clear message: "This is not going to silence the administration’s critics."

President Trump marginally addressed the issue in a tweet after the suspected bombs were seized, writing, "Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this 'Bomb' stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows.'"

A Booker spokesperson declined comment and referred all questions to law enforcement. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted that he was "saddened and angered" that Booker had been targeted. Murphy said the NJ Office of Homeland Security was working with federal, state and local partners on the response.

NARROWING SEARCH

Friday's developments come as authorities narrow their focus and initial search for a suspect to south Florida; the FBI said Thursday they think the regional post office processing center is where the pipe bombs first passed through, meaning some if not all of the bombs were mailed from that area to top Democrats and others in New York, Washington, Delaware and Los Angeles.

None of the bombs have detonated, no injuries have been reported and authorities said Thursday it appeared some of the devices were flawed and incapable of exploding, though it wasn't clear if they were purposefully structured that way or it was just bad construction.

Three of the packages -- two addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden in Delaware and one addressed to Robert De Niro at a building he owns in Manhattan -- were discovered in a flurry of frenzied hours Thursday.

The others came in the prior 72 hours: two were addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters of California; others were also addressed to Hillary Clinton, former President Obama, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder and former CIA Director John Brennan. The first was left at Soros' home in Westchester County on Monday.

According to sources, the explosive devices were made from PVC pipe and contained a timer (likely a digital alarm clock) to set off the detonator. The powder contained in the bombs comes from pyrotechnics. X-rays show there was likely shrapnel inside the PVC pipe, law enforcement officials say.

The return address listed on each one was the Florida office of ex-Democratic National Committee chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Investigators are looking into any past incidents involving her office to determine if there could be any connections to the current probe, but have said there is no suggestion she had involvement.