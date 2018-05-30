Authorities Searching for Another MS-13 Murder Victim on Long Island: Sources - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
I-Team InvestigationsI-Team
MORE INVESTIGATIONS, MORE ANSWERS

SEND TIPS866-news244

Authorities Searching for Another MS-13 Murder Victim on Long Island: Sources

By Jonathan Dienst

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Authorities Searching for Another MS-13 Murder Victim on Long Island: Sources

    Federal and local authorities are digging on Long Island are digging for yet another murder victim linked to MS-13 gang violence, law enforcement sources told News 4. 

    Homeland Security Investigations agents and Nassau County police are searching a wildlife reserve in Roosevelt after getting a tip from a suspect with knowledge of the murder. 

    It's not clear who police think is buried there, but sources said a cadaver dog indicated a positive at the preserve.

    It comes the same day a second suspected MS-13 member is set to be arraigned in the death of 15-year-old Angel Soler, who was found dead in a reserve in the town in October.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images/Moment RF

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us