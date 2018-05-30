Federal and local authorities are digging on Long Island are digging for yet another murder victim linked to MS-13 gang violence, law enforcement sources told News 4.

Homeland Security Investigations agents and Nassau County police are searching a wildlife reserve in Roosevelt after getting a tip from a suspect with knowledge of the murder.

It's not clear who police think is buried there, but sources said a cadaver dog indicated a positive at the preserve.

It comes the same day a second suspected MS-13 member is set to be arraigned in the death of 15-year-old Angel Soler, who was found dead in a reserve in the town in October.