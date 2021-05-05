What Broadway Shows Will Reopen? See a List Here

Broadway will fully reopen its doors this September, welcoming theater-goers from the city and all over the world once again for the first time in 18 months as New York charges forward in its unprecedented pandemic recovery.

Tickets will be made available at 100 percent theater capacity and will go on sale beginning May 6 for shows starting Sept. 14. Productions, theaters and attendees will be subject to the state's health guidance, but that is subject to change as New York's COVID situation -- and that of the country -- improves.

But the question is -- which shows will actually open? And when?

This list will be updated as more shows announce their opening plans.

Mid-September