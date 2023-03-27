‘Walking Dead' Spinoff Turns Jersey Into Post-Apocalyptic Manhattan Nightmare

New Jersey, home of the zombies?

The beloved "Walking Dead" franchise has reportedly spread north to the Garden State where production on multiple spinoffs is underway.

A teaser dropped for the newest post-apocalyptic entry, "The Walking Dead: Dead City," which sees fan favorite characters Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith return for more undead adventures.

This time around, they're running from zombies, or should we say walkers, in the Big Apple.

"We're getting out of the woods and into New York City, which has been really fun," Morgan teased in a clip.

AMC Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee - "The Walking Dead: Dead City" - Photo Credit: Peter Kramer/AMC

In the first show set after the events of "The Walking Dead," which wrapped last fall after 11 seasons and countless gruesome deaths, stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan traded in familiar Atlanta sets for Manhattan lookalikes.

Filming for "Dead City," the fourth spinoff in the expanding franchise, has been taking place across the river in New Jersey, NJ.com reports. Production on the show has sprawled across at least nine different counties.

"Dead City" isn't alone. Right on its heels is the forthcoming spinoff starring Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira's Michonne. Both shows have reportedly filmed at the former Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford.

AMC released the new teaser along with a premiere date for the six-episode spinoff: June 18.