What to do this Fourth of July holiday weekend in NYC

The Fourth of July fireworks aren't for everyone. Not into the loud noises that scare your pets? Maybe it's the crowds.

Here are some other ways to celebrate America's independence this weekend:

OUT THE DOOR

The Day Party - This Fourth of July weekend, head to the Brooklyn Boardwalk at Coney Island for two big outdoor concerts. Performers include: Ashanti, Ja Rule, DJ Funk Flex and Kehlani. You can find more information here.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest - The 100-year-old tradition returns without missing a beat. Watch as people race the clock to devour as many of Nathan’s Famous dogs that they can in ten minutes. Be advised - it involves a lot of throwing up. Find this at the corner of Surf Avenue and Stillwell Avenue in Coney Island.

Getty NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Joey Chestnut reacts after winning first place, eating 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes, during the 2022 Nathans Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2022 at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The contest, which has happened every year since 1972, has returned in front of Nathan’s Famous on Surf Avenue this year. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Dolly’s Swing and Dive - Celebrate the Fourth of July at a block party with food pop-ups, festivities, and live music. Join Dolly’s Swing and Dive on July 4 at 101 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249. You can find more information here.

ON THE WATER

July 4th Cruises - Sightsee while you dine on the water. Your options include lobster on NYC’s floating lobster shack 'The North River Lobster Company', and beautiful sunset and dinner cruise on the Class Harbor line, among others.

Watermark Beach - Take a trip to the tropics at Pier 15, where tiki decor, twinkling lights and parties transport you to a waterfront oasis. Don't forget to enjoy the panoramic skyline views from this gloriously over-the-top venue. You can make reservations here.

IN THE CLUB

Afro-centric Fest - Celebrate Independence day with one of NYC's biggest AfroCaribbean Festivals at Bentleys Nightclub. Enjoy Afrobeat, Dancehall, Reggae, Soca, R&B, Amapiano & more music. You can find more information here.

Henny Fest 2023 - Get ready to celebrate the July 4th weekend with Henny Fest at Polygon, Brooklyn, where you'll enjoy in-person festivities and a variety of Hennessy cocktails. Dance to Hip Hop, R & B and Trap while enjoying the free entry and complimentary drinks with an RSVP.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images An exterior view of the New-York Historical Society museum and library.

BACK IN TIME

New York Historical Society - Learn all about what happened 247 years ago and how we’ve ended up here this Independence Day. Explore America’s past through crafts, stories, and objects in the Historical Society’s gallery. You can sit for an 18th century portrait and even enjoy a civics-themed scavenger hunt!