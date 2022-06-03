WATCH: Can New Yorkers Spell These Spelling Bee Words? We Find Out!

The Scripps National Spelling Bee made its big return in person Thursday for the first time in two years.
A 14-year-old from San Antonio, Texas was awarded the coveted Scripps Cup after correctly spelling the word "moorhen."
While there can only be one winner, we thought we'd have a little spelling bee fun here at home.
We hit the streets of New York City to put random passersby to the test with past winning words.
Can you spell these words?
- Xanthosis (1995) [zan-thow-suhz]: yellow discoloration of the skin from abnormal causes.
- Bougainvillea (2019) [boo-guhn-vi-lee-a]: any of a genus of the four-o’clock family of ornamental tropical American woody vines and shrubs with brilliant purple or red floral bracts
- Chiaroscurist (1998) [ki-aro-scurist]: an artist who specializes in chiaroscurist
