Uptown Night Market, NYC's Largest Food Festival, Is Back in Harlem Tomorrow

Consider yourself part of the "love-to-eat" community? This one's for you

New York City's largest food and culture festival, the Uptown Night Market, returns to Harlem on Thursday, bringing an eclectic and bountiful array of delectable dishes, activities and performances.

It's a festival you don't want to miss, which is good because you'll have ample opportunities to enjoy it.

The Uptown Night Market runs every second Thursday of the month through November at the Arches of Harlem by 12th Avenue and West 135th Street. It kicked off this season at the same location in mid-July.

It's free to go, but you probably want to RSVP to ensure you get a spot.

Guests can explore more than 50 vendors serving food from over 40 global cuisines. Not only is food on the menu, but attendees will have access to live performances, merchants, arts & crafts offerings, and more.

The event aims to create an immersive experience for the love-to-eat community while supporting micro-businesses. For more information, click here.

