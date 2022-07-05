NYC's Largest Food and Culture Festival Starts Next Week: What to Know

New York City's largest food and culture festival is set to return next week.

The Uptown Night Market will kick off July 14 -- bringing along with it plenty of food, live entertainment and vendors.

Guests can explore more than 50 vendors serving food from over 40 global cuisines.

Not only is food on the menu, but attendees will have access to live performances, merchants, arts & crafts offerings, and more.

The event aims to create an immersive experience for the love-to-eat community while supporting micro-businesses.

Following its July 14 kickoff (which will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.), the event will be hosted every second Thursday of the month through November under the Arches of Harlem at 12th Avenue and W. 135th Street.

Although the event is free to attend, you can RSVP to make sure you do not miss the opportunity to participate.

For more information, click here.