Uber Eats to begin accepting Food Stamps as part of new initiatives to help consumers save money

Uber Eats has announced several new initiatives to help consumers save money on food and groceries as prices continue to rise across the country.

The food delivery app is already used by millions of consumers to have food from restaurants and grocery orders delivered to their home or business. Now, the company says it is starting new programs to help people save time and money as they shop for food on the go.

Here are all the ways Uber Eats will be helping users save money later this year and into 2024:

SNAP/Food Stamps

Food stamps issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), will soon be accepted by Uber Eats.

More than 41 million Americans receive SNAP benefits to help pay for fresh and nutritious groceries.

Starting in 2024, Uber Eats will accept SNAP benefits as a form of payment, reducing barriers for people who live in food deserts or have transportation issues.

Other food delivery apps, such as DoorDash and Instacart, already accept SNAP as payment for grocery deliveries.

Healthcare Benefit Payments

Uber Eats will also begin accepting Flex Cards, FSA Cards and other relevant waiver payments provided to Americans from Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid plans as part of its food delivery services.

Artificial Intelligence

Starting later this year, Uber Eats users will be able to use an AI chat feature to discover new food options, as well as deals and discounts.

Consumers will even be able to make affordable meal plans using the new AI tool, the company said.

Sales Aisle

In another way to help save consumers time and money, Uber Eats will launch a Sales Aisle section of its app to put the best deals and brands in one place.

The company described the new feature as something that "combines promos and deals into one easy to find space, saving you the hassle of long searches through the app."

