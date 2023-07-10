Slurpee fans, 7-Eleven has your frost-tastic ‘Slurpee Day' freebie

What to Know July 11 is Slurpee Day 2023

The easy-to-remember occasion always falls on 7/11

Enjoy a complimentary small Slurpee at participating 7-Eleven stores

The super-quick cool-down, which is the warm-weather process we regularly employ to immediately find a bit of relief from the heat, can take on a number of quirky dimensions when July arrives.

We might find an inflatable pool to sit in for an hour or two, ahhh.

And if we are in possession of one of those tiny twirling fans that blows damp mist? Well, we're going to happily bask in all of that lovely moisture for a few minutes.

And if just happens to be July 11, which is also known as 7/11, which puts 7-Eleven, the Slurpee-rocking convenience chain, in our mind?

Then we are ready to queue up and cool down courtesy of a complimentary small Slurpee.

For July 11 is famously, frostily, and fabulously known as Slurpee Day. It's a celebratory occasion that is also known as Free Slurpee Day, and Let's Go Get Our Pay-Nothing Slurpee Day, and Leave the Coins at Home, This Slurpee Costs Nothing Day.

However you refer to it, you'll want to get to a participating 7-Eleven on Tuesday, July 11 for your frost-delivering, slurp-it-down sip, be it cherry, cola, or another flavor.

And speaking of flavors? There is a special one for 2023: Sprite Lymonade Legacy Slurpee, available at participating stores, including Speedway and Stripes.

There are other special flavors popping up, including Summertime Citrus and Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar.

Additionally, if you happen to be a 7REWARDS member, there are other goodies in store through July 10; you can read more here.

July 11, 2023, is also another major holiday for the company: 7-Eleven, which was founded in Texas in 1927, will mark its 96th birthday.

What will year 100, in 2027, bring for Slurpee Day? We can't wait to find out. But while we wait, we'll raise our small, free Slurpee high in the sky, a sweet salute to one of summer's most famous freebies.