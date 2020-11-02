Public Art Installation at NYC Park Pays Homage to Pandemic Victims

What to Know A new outdoor installation on view at the Morris-Jumel Mansion is not only public art but a special tribute -- an homage to those lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"CoVIDA - Homage to Victims of the Pandemic," by award winning New York City artist Andrea Arroyo, honors the people who have passed away from the virus, acknowledges the resilience of our community, and recognizes the courage of essential workers still on the front lines.

The artistic tribute, known as "CoVIDA - Homage to Victims of the Pandemic," will be on display from Nov. 2 to Dec. 31.

The title is a play on words that combines the word “COVID” with vida, which means “life” in Spanish.

Handout/Bruce Katz

For the installation, Arroyo was inspired by traditional memorials from various countries and cultures across the world, combining elements like: winged figures, used in various cultures to represent the universal concept of freedom; the cityscape which celebrates the healing of our city; flower garlands in the traditional cempasúchitl color of Latin America’s Day of the Dead; traditional papel picado, traditional cut paper, a type of folk art, found throughout Mexico and other countries; and adornments that resemble traditional memorial ribbons, wish trees, prayer flags and altars.

Additionally, the installation features an important piece that requires public participation as ribbons found throughout the instillation will feature the names of pandemic victims, submitted for inclusion. Individuals can submit names on site at the Morris-Jumel Mansion and on the grounds of the Roger Morris Park, at community satellite locations and virtually by filling out an online form.

Handout/Bruce Katz

CoVIDA is installed on the gates of the Morris-Jumel Mansion and the fence of Roger Morris Park. The mansion, a historic 1765 home, is Manhattan’s oldest surviving residence.

“Due to quarantines and strict social distancing guidelines, people have not been able to come together to grieve as a community, to be with loved ones as they passed, or bear witness to the scale of this tragedy across the country,” said Arroyo. “In addition to acknowledging our cultural heritage and the land of the Lenape Nation that we stand on today, CoVIDA acknowledges that life continues during the pandemic, and while we reflect on the devastating loss of life, we look to the future with hope, and celebrate the life that is here and now.”