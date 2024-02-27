Pringles brings back fan-favorite flavor after people begged for its return

A hotly requested, sweet and tangy snack is making its return to store shelves.

On Feb. 27, Pringles announced it is putting its Honey Mustard flavor back in snack aisles across the nation. Many people took to social media begging Pringles to bring it back after it was discontinued in 2022, and the mustachioed brand finally decided to listen.

Ahead of the announcement, Pringles coyly hinted at the flavor’s return on social media with a post hilariously scribbling out the label’s details.

“It won’t be a secret for long, besties!!!” the brand captioned the post, “gatekeeping” the flavor ahead of its official return.

For the uninitiated, Honey Mustard Pringles consist of a savory blend of garlic and red spices like paprika, balancing its tangy mustard notes with a hint of honey, according to the brand. “Each bite delivers the zesty and honeyed flavor experience that longtime fans remember, and first-timers will love,” Pringles writes in a press release.

When Pringles informed a fan of the flavor’s discontinuation on X in 2023, they responded, “This makes me so sad. They were the best! RIP honey mustard Pringles!”

“Pringles Honey Mustard has an incredibly passionate fanbase, in fact it was our most asked-for flavor from the brand in the last two years,” said Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringles, in a press release. “Our die-hard fans’ efforts paid off and the delicious tangy and subtly sweet Pringles Honey Mustard crisps are returning to shelves...for good!”

Ahead of the rerelease, Pringles kindly sent me a canister of the returning flavor so I could reacquaint myself with it. As a devoted honey mustard lover, I have to say these crisps are addictive — and accurate.

They have the authentic taste of a bottle of honey mustard from Inglehoffer or Maille, which is high praise coming from someone who has been known to put honey mustard on his eggs. (Don’t knock it until you try it, OK?)

Customers can grab Pringles Honey Mustard at select retailers nationwide starting in February, or they can visit the Pringles website to find the returning flavor at a store near them.

Perhaps Jalapeño Pringles are next? Chip dust-covered fingers crossed!

