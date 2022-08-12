NYC Summer Streets Is Back Tomorrow. Here's the Full List of No-Gos for Cars

New York City's longstanding tradition of making some streets car-free for a number of weeks each summer is back.

It's called Summer Streets and for those unfamiliar, we get to enjoy them for two more Saturdays, Aug. 13 and 20. On those days only, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can ride your bicycle, with your entire family or no one in tow, from the Brooklyn Bridge all the way up to 109th Street in East Harlem without having to worry about Manhattan traffic impairing your ride or your person.

No, you can't choose any uptown street. But you do have options -- Lafayette Street and Park Avenue. It's quite a sight to see the otherwise intensely busy 8-mile stretch of Manhattan turned into an 8-mile-long park for people to play, run, walk and bike, even if it's only for half a day. Learn more about Summer Streets and see the full list of street closures below.

Which Streets Close for Summer Streets in Manhattan?

Cars are banned here during the Summer Street hours:

Centre Street between Brooklyn Bridge exit and Reade Street

Lafayette Street between Reade Street and East10 th Street

Street Kenmare Street between Lafayette Street and Cleveland Place

Cleveland Place between Kenmare Street and Lafayette Street

Cooper Square between Astor Place and 4 th Avenue

Avenue 4 th Avenue between Astor Place and East15 th Street

Avenue between Astor Place and East15 Street Union Square East between East 15 th Street and East 17 th Street

Street and East 17 Street Park Avenue South between East 17 th Street and East 32 nd Street

Street and East 32 Street Park Avenue between East 32 nd Street and East 109 th Street

Street and East 109 Street Viaduct between East 40th Street and East 46thStreet

Rest stops: