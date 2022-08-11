Summer fun and the Jersey Shore go hand in hand like Bruce Springsteen and Asbury Park.

Maybe you enjoy simply sitting on the sand and soaking up the rays, but the popular vacation destination also offers options for those looking to add a little something extra to the family trip.

From pirate adventures to sunset cruises with dolphins, we've compiled a list of unique summer activities that the Jersey Shore has to offer for those able to spend a little extra.

Check out our list below (and if you're balling on a budget, check out these free and low-cost options):

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Atlantic City: Go-Kart at the Showboat

The indoor racetrack at the new Raceway at Lucky Snake Arcade is equipped with electric go-karts that can reach speeds of up to 50 mph. Located inside the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, the track provides what the company calls a “Las Vegas-feel.”

After you cross the finish line and complete your ride, enjoy glow golf, bowling, ax-throwing and rock climbing, all offered inside the Lucky Snake Arcade.

One go-kart race costs $25, or you can take advantage of the raceway's deal of three races for $65.

Ocean City: Totally Tubular Aqua Park

Beat the heat and add some thrills at Totally Tubular Aqua Park in Ocean City.

For $35, you get 45 minutes on 5,000 square feet of inflatable toys, including slides and obstacle course-style features. The company also offers group rates for larger families and friends, though little ones are encouraged to stay home as the park is designed for people aged 6 and older.

Families can try wakeboarding, tubing or riding on banana boats (at a separate cost) with Totally Tubular's watersports next to the Aqua Park.

Cape May: Sunset Dolphin Cruise

After a beachfront dinner, enjoy a Dolphin Watch and Sunset Cruise around Cape Island.

Included with a ticket is parking at the marina, pizza and hot dogs, plus sunset views over the Jersey Shore throughout the two-hour tour. The company guarantees passengers will see marine mammals -- whales, dolphins, or porpoises -- and if you don't, it issues passengers a free pass for a future tour.

Tickets are $40 for adults, $25 for children ages 7 to 12 years old, and just a penny for kids 6 years old and younger. Use code "NEW10" for 10% off your ticket purchase.

Brick: Jersey Shore Pirates

Set sail on this 90-minute pirate adventure with the Jersey Shore Pirates.

Kids and families can enjoy this action-packed ride that incorporates treasure hunts, face painting and an opportunity to learn some pirate lingo. The ship sets sail from Brick, New Jersey and travels around Barnegat Bay.

The Jersey Shore Pirates also offer non-narrated sunset cruises for families that want to kick back and relax in relative quiet.

Pirate Adventure tickets are $28 per person for everyone over the age of 2. Tickets for those 2 years old and under are $14.

Be sure to reserve your tickets online prior to heading to the pier.

Wildwood: Breakfast in the Sky

A unique breakfast experience with a uniquely New Jersey view awaits at Morey's Pier in Wildwood.

Breakfast in the Sky serves families of up to four people the most important meal of the day from above the Wildwood Boardwalk. Tables are set on the Ferris wheel, complete with a tablecloth, cloth napkins, flowers, and -- of course -- good grub.

See the website for more details on making a reservation for your family.