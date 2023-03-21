Sign of the Times: No More $1 Slices of Pizza at Two Bros. in NYC

Listen, we're not saying it's the highest quality slice, but it's a bargain that's tough to beat. Or at least it was.

Famed NYC pizzeria 2 Bros. Pizza, with a slew of locations throughout the city appealing to cash-strapped young people, is no longer offering its deal it was perhaps best known for: the $1 dollar slice.

At its original East Village location, the cost of a slice now costs $1.50, according to local news blog EV Grieve. The site also said that the cost for two slices and a can of soda — a staple lunch special of many slice stations across the five boroughs — is now $4 at the St. Mark's shop, up a dollar from before.

“Over the past few years, we had done everything in our power to keep the cheese slices at $1 while refusing to compromise on our quality,” co-owner Eli Halali told the New York Post. He told the outlet that the restaurant was no longer able to break even, and pinned at least some of the blame on the rising costs of cheese.

It wasn't clear whether every 2 Bros. location would see a price increase, though some already had bumped up prices well before Tuesday.

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise, however, as pizza inflation is very real. NBC New York spoke with freelance journalist Liam Quigley earlier this year about his findings after he tracked the price of every pizza slice he’s eaten since 2014.

His findings? The average plain slice of pizza now costs $3 — and you can trust his numbers: He's eaten more than 460 slices and spent more than $1,200 on pizza during that time.

That average cost would do away with the so-called "pizza principle," which stated that the cost of a slice would stay equal to the cost of a subway ride. But with subway fares still frozen at $2.75 (for now), it appears that theory may not hold true for long.