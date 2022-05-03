Shake Shack

Shake Shack Debuts New Mouth-Watering Menu Items (Warning: May Trigger Hunger)

Shake Shack is launching new menu items at its restaurants nationwide later this month -- bourbon bacon cheddar burger and chicken sandwiches made with Maker's Mark that are sure to make more than a few mouths water in New York City.

Both the Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Burger and Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Chicken sandwich feature a sweet and savory bourbon bacon jam that marries the iconic Maker’s Mark Kentucky bourbon (aged to taste with notes of vanilla, caramel and oak) with bacon that is smoked for six hours using real hardwood applewood.

All that combines for a sweet and savory sauce with woodsy and smoky flavors with a bit of heat, Shake Shack says. And in case you want a more in-depth description:

  • Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Burger: White-cheddar cheeseburger, made with fresh (never frozen) 100% Angus beef, topped with bourbon bacon jam made with Maker’s Mark Bourbon, crispy shallots and ShackSauce on a toasted potato bun
  • Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich: Crispy, whole white meat chicken breast topped with white cheddar cheese and bourbon bacon jam made with Maker’s Mark Bourbon over pickles on a toasted potato bun
The official launch is Friday, May 6, but fans can snag early access beginning Tuesday through the Shack App.

Shake Shack has about 100 locations in the New York area. See a map of them here.

