Illinois Family Finds Preserved McDonald's Food From Over Half a Century Ago in Home's Wall

A Northern Illinois family, renovating their home this month, unearthed a bag French fries that have apparently been sitting inside a wall for more than 60 years. Rob and Grace Jones were fixing up their kitchen and bathroom on April 16 in Crystal Lake, which is about 50 miles northwest of downtown Chicago, when they made the stunning fast-food discovery.

They were replacing a built-in toilet-paper holder, requiring them to open a 4-by-6-inch portion of the wall. That's when they spotted a towel inside the wall, wrapping up something that the young parents initially feared.

"We were expecting the worst, we were both like, 'Oh my gosh, we're going to be unveiling a cold case here,'" a laughing Grace Jones, 31, told NBC News on Wednesday. "I was shielding my kids in case there was any dried blood."

Instead what they found was a bag with two hamburger wrappers and a remarkably well-preserved order of fries. "Not a cold case, just some cold fries," said the mother of two children, 2 and 5. "They were very well preserved."

