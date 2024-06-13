New York City

Sabrina Carpenter-themed ice cream coming to Van Leeuwen this summer

The flavor is in honor of Carpenter's "song of the summer"

By NBC New York Staff

Is it that sweet? I guess so!

The song of the summer will soon be a limited edition Van Leeuwen ice-cream flavor.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Van Leeuwen announced the new VL x Sabrina Carpenter Espresso ice cream -- in honor of the popular song "Espresso."

The new espresso-flavored ice cream -- which also features rich and chewy brownies, chocolate chips and fudge swirls -- will be available in stores and the ice cream shop's website on June 28.

Half of the profits from the sale of the new espresso ice cream will go to The Ali Forney Center, which helps LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness by providing "a home with stability, support, and comprehensive services to help[...]get their lives back on track and to prepare them to live independently and thrive," according to the organization's website.

"Espresso" has taken the music world -- and Tik Tok -- by storm since it was released in April. It is a top contender for the 2024 song of the summer, which Billboard determines by tracking popular songs across all genres from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

